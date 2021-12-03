Ormat Technologies (ORA) Up 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ormat Technologies (ORA). Shares have added about 3.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ormat Technologies due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Ormat Technologies Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Fall Y/Y



Shares of Ormat Technologies increased 8.1% to reach $80.19 on Nov 9, reflecting investor optimism following the company's third-quarter 2021 results.



The company’s third-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at 32 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents by 28%.



Ormat reported GAAP earnings of 26 cents per share in the reported quarter compared with 31 cents generated in the year-ago quarter.



The year-over-year decline can be attributed to lower operating income earned by the company on account of increased general and administrative expenses.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, Ormat Technologies generated revenues of $158.8 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161 million by 1.6%. Moreover, the top line slipped 0.1% on a year-over-year basis due to lower revenues from its product segment.

Segment Revenues

Electricity Segment: Revenues in this segment amounted to $142.6 million in the third quarter, which rose 15.4% year over year.



Product Segment: Revenues in this segment plunged 64.5% to $10.5 million.



Energy Storage Segment: Revenues in this division amounted to $5.7 million, almost flat when compared to the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Operational Update

In the reported quarter, Ormat Technologies’ total operating expenses were $27.2 million compared with operating expenses of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.



The company’s operating income declined 30.4% year over year to $36 million in the third quarter.



The company’s total cost of revenues was $95.7 million, down 8.8% year over year.



Interest expenses were $22.2 million, which increased 2.2% year over year.

Financial Condition

Ormat Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $267.8 million as of Sep 30, 2021, compared with $448.3 million as of Dec 31, 2020.



The company generated cash from operating activities worth $147.8 million as of Sep 30, 2021 compared with $238.9 million as of Sep 30, 2020.

Guidance

Ormat Technologies currently projects to generate revenues in the range of $652-$675 million in 2021, narrower than its prior-guided range of $650-$685 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $660.7 million, lower than the mid-point of the company’s newly guided range.



The company still anticipates an annual adjusted EBITDA of $400-410 million for 2021.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision. The consensus estimate has shifted -15.8% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Ormat Technologies has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Ormat Technologies has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.