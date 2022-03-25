Ormat Technologies (ORA) Up 12.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ormat Technologies (ORA). Shares have added about 12.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ormat Technologies due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Ormat Technologies Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Ormat Technologies’ fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at 41 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 28.1%.

Ormat reported GAAP earnings of 34 cents per share compared with 39 cents generated in the year-ago quarter.

The year-over-year decline can be attributed to higher interest expenses as a result of its recent geothermal assets acquisition and losses related to the minority investment in the Sarulla project in Indonesia.

For 2021, the company generated adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, Ormat Technologies generated revenues of $191 million, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183 million by 4.2%. Moreover, the top line increased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis driven by higher revenues from its Electricity and Energy Storage segments.

Segment Revenues

Electricity Segment: Revenues in this segment amounted to $164.3 million in the fourth quarter, which rose 12.3% year over year.

Product Segment: Revenues in this segment declined 2.6% to $20.3 million.

Energy Storage Segment: Revenues in this division amounted to $6.4 million, up 10% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Operational Update

In the reported quarter, Ormat Technologies’ total operating expenses were $20.7 million compared with operating expenses of $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company’s operating income increased 3.1% year over year to $55 million in the fourth quarter.

The company’s total cost of revenues was $115.4 million, up 10.6% year over year.

Interest expenses were $22.8 million, which increased 19.1% year over year.

Financial Condition

Ormat Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $239.3 million as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $448.3 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

The company generated cash from operating activities worth $258.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021 compared with $265 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Guidance

Ormat Technologies currently projects to generate revenues in the range of $725-$750 million in 2022.

The company anticipates an annual adjusted EBITDA of $430-450 million for 2022.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.