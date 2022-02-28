Ormat Technologies (ORA) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Shares of Ormat Technologies Inc. ORA rose 14.1% to reach $71.82 on Feb 25, reflecting investor optimism following the company's fourth-quarter 2021 results.
The company’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at 41 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 28.1%.
Ormat reported GAAP earnings of 34 cents per share compared with 39 cents generated in the year-ago quarter.
The year-over-year decline can be attributed to higher interest expenses as a result of its recent geothermal assets acquisition and losses related to the minority investment in the Sarulla project in Indonesia.
For 2021, the company generated adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share.
Revenues
In the quarter under review, Ormat Technologies generated revenues of $191 million, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183 million by 4.2%. Moreover, the top line increased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis driven by higher revenues from its Electricity and Energy Storage segments.
Segment Revenues
Electricity Segment: Revenues in this segment amounted to $164.3 million in the fourth quarter, which rose 12.3% year over year.
Product Segment: Revenues in this segment declined 2.6% to $20.3 million.
Energy Storage Segment: Revenues in this division amounted to $6.4 million, up 10% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.
Operational Update
In the reported quarter, Ormat Technologies’ total operating expenses were $20.7 million compared with operating expenses of $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The company’s operating income increased 3.1% year over year to $55 million in the fourth quarter.
The company’s total cost of revenues was $115.4 million, up 10.6% year over year.
Interest expenses were $22.8 million, which increased 19.1% year over year.
Financial Condition
Ormat Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $239.3 million as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $448.3 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
The company generated cash from operating activities worth $258.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021 compared with $265 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Guidance
Ormat Technologies currently projects to generate revenues in the range of $725-$750 million in 2022.
The company anticipates an annual adjusted EBITDA of $430-450 million for 2022.
