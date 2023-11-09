Ormat Technologies (ORA) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Ormat Technologies Inc.’s ORA third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share came in at 47 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 30.6%. The bottom line also improved a solid 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, ORA generated revenues of $208.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $211 million by 1.4%. However, the top line rose 18.3% year over year, driven by higher revenues from all operating segments.

Segmental Revenues

Electricity: Revenues in this segment amounted to $157.2 million, which rose 2.9% year over year. This upside was primarily driven by the focused execution of the company’s strategic plan, supported by the addition of North Valley and the resumption of operations at Heber 1.

Product: This segment’s revenues improved a massive 180.2% to $39.8 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. The improvement can be attributed to the higher backlog and the favorable timing of recognized revenues.

Energy: Revenues in this division amounted to $11 million, up 24.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. This was due to the commencement of commercial operations across multiple assets and higher energy rates in ERCOT.

Operational Update

Ormat Technologies’ total operating expenses came in at $22.4 million compared with $22.2 million in the year-ago period.

The operating income deteriorated 3.4% year over year to $37.6 million.

The total cost of revenues came in at $148.1 million, up 28.9% year over year.

Net interest expenses were $25.1 million, up 12.1% year over year.

Financial Condition

ORA had cash and cash equivalents of $78.1 million as of Sep 30, 2023 compared with $95.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

2023 Guidance

The company updated its guidance for 2023. It now expects revenues in the range of $825-$838 million, down from the prior expectation in the band of $823-$858 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $830.9 million, lower than the midpoint of the guided range.

Revenues for the Electricity segment are now anticipated in the band of $670-$675 million, down from the prior guidance range of $670-$685 million. The Product segment’s revenues are projected in the band of $125-$130 million. Revenues for the Energy Storage segment are now expected between $30 million and $33 million.

ORA now anticipates annual adjusted EBITDA in the band of $480-$495 million.

