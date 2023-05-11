Ormat Technologies (ORA) Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Ormat Technologies Inc.’s ORA shares declined 2.1% to reach $83.40 following its earnings release, reflecting investors’ disappointment in the stock.

The company’s first-quarter 2023 earnings per share came in at 51 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 4.1%. The bottom line also improved 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues

In the quarter under review, ORA generated revenues of $185.2 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $212 million by 12.8%. The top line, however, rose 0.8% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher revenues from the Electricity segment.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ormat Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ormat Technologies, Inc. Quote

Segmental Revenues

Electricity: Revenues in this segment amounted to $170.3 million, which rose 4.8% year over year. This was primarily due to contributions from Ormat’s portfolio expansion efforts in 2022, including the addition of the CD4, Tungsten and Heber 2 geothermal power plants.



Product: This segment’s revenues declined 31.4% to $10 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. The deterioration can be attributed to the timing of revenue recognition in the reported quarter.



Energy: Revenues in this division amounted to $4.9 million, down 25.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. This was due to lower energy rates captured by the PJM facilities.

Operational Update

Ormat Technologies’ total operating expenses came in at $22.9 million compared with $24.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating income improved 17.9% year over year to $53.2 million.

Total cost of revenues amounted to $109.2 million, down 4.1% year over year.

Net interest expenses totaled $23.6 million, up 12.1% year over year.

Financial Condition

ORA had cash and cash equivalents of $414.9 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $95.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

2023 Guidance

The company still projects revenues in the range of $823-$858 million for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $838.1 million is a bit lower than the midpoint of the guided range.

Revenues for the Electricity segment are still anticipated in the band of $670-$685 million. The same for the Product segment is projected in the $120-$135 million range. Energy Storage revenues are still expected between $33 million and $38 million.

ORA also continues to anticipate annual adjusted EBITDA in the band of $480-$510 million.

Zacks Rank

Ormat Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 40 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents by 59.6%. However, the bottom line improved significantly from the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of 41 cents per share.

Net sales totaled $548 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $724 million by 23.7%. However, the top line improved 49.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $367 million.

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, highlighting a solid 73.4% improvement from 79 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 13.2%.

Revenues of $726 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $723 million by 0.4%. The top line soared 64.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $441.3 million.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP recorded a first-quarter 2023 operating loss per unit of 17 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 31 cents by 154.84%.

The company’s operating revenues of $301 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $365 million by 17.6%. However, the figure improved 7.1% from $281 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.