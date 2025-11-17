Ormat Technologies (ORA) Price Target Increased by 13.69% to 119.44

The average one-year price target for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) has been revised to $119.44 / share. This is an increase of 13.69% from the prior estimate of $105.06 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $141.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.99% from the latest reported closing price of $108.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ormat Technologies. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORA is 0.23%, an increase of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 60,465K shares. The put/call ratio of ORA is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,171K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,877K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,874K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 11.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,860K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,763K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing a decrease of 14.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 1,748K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares , representing a decrease of 19.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORA by 11.22% over the last quarter.

