Ormat Technologies (ORA) Down 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ormat Technologies (ORA). Shares have lost about 7.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ormat Technologies due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Ormat Technologies Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

Ormat Technologies fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 24 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents by a massive 57.1%. Earnings also plummeted 42.9% from the prior-year quarter’s 42 cents per share.

Barring one-time items, the company’s GAAP earnings were 24 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s 36 cents.

For 2019, Ormat Technologies’ operating EPS came in at $1.46, down 29.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $2.08. The reported figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 by 17.5%.

Revenues

In the fourth quarter, Ormat Technologies generated revenues of $192.4 million, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183.3 million by 5%. Also, the top line improved 1% on a year-over-year basis.

For 2019, Ormat Technologies’ revenues summed $746 million, up 3% from the prior-year quarter’s $719.3 million. The figure also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $737 million by 1.22%.

Segment Revenues

Electricity Segment: Revenues increased 4.4% year over year to $144.4 million from the prior-year quarter’s $138.3 million.

Product Segment: Segment revenues declined 11.9% year over year to $43.8 million from the year-earlier quarter’s $49.7 million.

Other Segment: Revenues for this division surged 75.5% year over year to $4.3 million compared with the $2.4 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Update

In the December-end quarter, Ormat Technologies’ total operating expenses were $20 million, down 12.3% year over year.

Operating income during the quarter totaled $54.5 million compared with the $68 million registered in the year-ago period.

The company’s total cost of revenues in the fourth quarter was $117.9 million, up 18.3% year on year.

Interest expenses were $17.6 million during the quarter, down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Financial Condition

Ormat Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $71.2 million as of Dec 31, 2019, compared with $98.8 million as of Dec 31, 2018.

Total long-term debt was $1,011.9 million as of Dec 31, 2019, compared with $1,040.7 million as of Dec 31, 2018.

Guidance 2020

Ormat Technologies projects full-year 2020 total revenues of $720-$740 million, with electricity segment revenues estimated at $560-$570 million. Likewise, the company’s Product segment revenues are expected to be $140-$150 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $787 million, higher than the company’s guided range.

The company also anticipates annual adjusted EBITDA of $405-415 million for 2020. It expects annual adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest to be approximately $26 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.