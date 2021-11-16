Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ormat Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$169m ÷ (US$4.4b - US$534m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Ormat Technologies has an ROCE of 4.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.7% average generated by the Renewable Energy industry.

NYSE:ORA Return on Capital Employed November 16th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Ormat Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ormat Technologies.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Ormat Technologies, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.4% from 10% five years ago. However it looks like Ormat Technologies might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Ormat Technologies' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Ormat Technologies' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 75% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

