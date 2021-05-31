Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ormat Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$188m ÷ (US$3.9b - US$254m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Ormat Technologies has an ROCE of 5.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.2%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Ormat Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ormat Technologies here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Ormat Technologies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.9%, but since then they've fallen to 5.2%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Ormat Technologies' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Ormat Technologies is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 64% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Ormat Technologies (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

