Ormat Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:ORA) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

Ormat Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:ORA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 44.8x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 21x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Ormat Technologies could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:ORA Price Based on Past Earnings April 30th 2021

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Ormat Technologies' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 4.3%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 37% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 12% per annum as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 16% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it concerning that Ormat Technologies is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Ormat Technologies' P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Ormat Technologies' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ormat Technologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Ormat Technologies. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

