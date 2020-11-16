Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ORA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ORA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.96, the dividend yield is .55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORA was $79.96, representing a -8.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.07 and a 49.63% increase over the 52 week low of $53.44.

ORA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). ORA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.51. Zacks Investment Research reports ORA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.42%, compared to an industry average of -2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.