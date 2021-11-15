Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ORA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $81.93, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORA was $81.93, representing a -36.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.87 and a 28.6% increase over the 52 week low of $63.71.

ORA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). ORA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports ORA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -17.98%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ora Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORA as a top-10 holding:

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (WWOW)

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatili (IDHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WWOW with an increase of 13.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ORA at 2.21%.

