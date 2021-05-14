Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.85, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORA was $64.85, representing a -49.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.87 and a 21.35% increase over the 52 week low of $53.44.

ORA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). ORA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports ORA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -14.55%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (IDHD)

John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Multifact (JHMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMD with an increase of 6.99% over the last 100 days. IDHD has the highest percent weighting of ORA at 1.45%.

