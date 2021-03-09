Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ORA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORA was $79.2, representing a -38.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.87 and a 48.2% increase over the 52 week low of $53.44.

ORA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). ORA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.66. Zacks Investment Research reports ORA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.18%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ORA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ORA as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ)

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBW with an increase of 30.81% over the last 100 days. FLFR has the highest percent weighting of ORA at 7775%.

