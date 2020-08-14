Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ORA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ORA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63, the dividend yield is .7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ORA was $63, representing a -27.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.07 and a 14.1% increase over the 52 week low of $55.22.

ORA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). ORA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5. Zacks Investment Research reports ORA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 18.49%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ORA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

