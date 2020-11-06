Ormat Technologies, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Investors in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.6% to close at US$72.74 following the release of its third-quarter results. Revenues of US$159m fell slightly short of expectations, but earnings were a definite bright spot, with statutory per-share profits of US$0.31 an impressive 23% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:ORA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Ormat Technologies' six analysts is for revenues of US$746.6m in 2021, which would reflect an okay 3.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to ascend 17% to US$1.78. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$757.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.94 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$70.33, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Ormat Technologies analyst has a price target of US$78.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$53.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 3.9%, in line with its 4.0% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 8.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that Ormat Technologies is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Ormat Technologies. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Ormat Technologies' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Ormat Technologies. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Ormat Technologies analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ormat Technologies that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.