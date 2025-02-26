Ormat Technologies, Inc. Reports Full-Year 2024 Financial Results Highlighting Revenue Growth and Adjusted EBITDA Increase

Ormat Technologies announces 2024 financial results, highlighting revenue growth and increased adjusted EBITDA, with positive outlook for 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Ormat Technologies, Inc. has reported robust financial results for 2024, showcasing a 6.1% increase in total revenues from the previous year, attributed to growth across its three business segments. The company experienced a 3.5% rise in operating income and a significant 14.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Notably, Ormat added 253 MW of generating capacity through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, which bolstered its performance in the Electricity and Energy Storage segments. The company anticipates continued growth, projecting total revenues of between $935 million and $975 million for 2025, while remaining on track to meet its generating capacity goals of 2.6 to 2.8 GW by 2028. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was announced, further demonstrating Ormat's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Potential Positives

Total revenues for the full year increased by 6.1%, indicating strong business performance across all segments.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 14.3% for the full year, reflecting operational efficiency and effective management of resources.

Energy Storage segment revenues grew significantly by 56.7% in the fourth quarter and by 30.6% for the full year, showcasing the company's successful expansion in this market.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, reinforcing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Fourth quarter revenue decreased by 4.4% compared to the previous year, with significant declines in the Product segment by 21.4% and Electricity segment by 2.1%, indicating potential issues in maintaining consistent performance across all segments.

Net income for the full year showed a slight decline of 0.5% compared to the previous year, highlighting possible challenges in sustaining profitability amid growth.

Operating income decreased by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, raising concerns about long-term operational efficiency despite overall revenue growth.

FAQ

What were Ormat's revenue results for the full year 2024?

Total revenues for the full year 2024 increased by 6.1% compared to 2023, totaling $879.7 million.

How much did Ormat's adjusted EBITDA grow in 2024?

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 14.3% in 2024, reaching $550.5 million compared to the previous year.

What is Ormat's projected generating capacity by 2028?

Ormat is on pace to achieve a generating capacity of 2.6 to 2.8 GW by the end of 2028.

What key projects contributed to Ormat's growth in 2024?

Key projects included the acquisition of Enel assets and repowering of the Heber complex, along with expansion in energy storage.

When will Ormat pay its declared quarterly dividend?

Ormat will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share on March 26, 2025, to stockholders of record by March 12, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ORA Insider Trading Activity

$ORA insiders have traded $ORA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORP ORIX sold 3,700,000 shares for an estimated $278,906,000

DAVID GRANOT sold 1,256 shares for an estimated $102,992

BYRON G. WONG sold 1,266 shares for an estimated $94,924

STANLEY STERN sold 411 shares for an estimated $32,847

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $ORA stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO EXPANSION SUPPORTS CONTINUED REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH









STRONG FULL-YEAR RESULTS REINFORCES ORMAT’S MOMENTUM, REMAINING ON PACE TO ACHIEVE GENERATING CAPACITY GOALS OF 2.6 TO 2.8 GW BY 2028









HIGHLIGHTS









TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE FULL-YEAR INCREASED 6.1% COMPARED TO 2023, DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN ALL THREE SEGMENTS



TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE FULL-YEAR INCREASED 6.1% COMPARED TO 2023, DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN ALL THREE SEGMENTS



FULL YEAR OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IMPROVED 3.5% AND 14.3%, RESPECTIVELY



FULL YEAR OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IMPROVED 3.5% AND 14.3%, RESPECTIVELY



FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME IMPROVED BY 14.3% AND 7.7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, RESPECTIVELY



FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME IMPROVED BY 14.3% AND 7.7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, RESPECTIVELY



ORMAT ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2025 OUTLOOK AND GROWTH EXPECTATIONS







RENO, Nev., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the “Company” or “Ormat”), a leading renewable energy company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS















Q4





2024





Q4





2023





Change (%)





12 months 2024





12 months 2023





Change (%)













GAAP Measures





































Revenues ($ millions)





































Electricity





180.1









183.9









(2.1)%









702.3









666.8









5.3%

















Product





39.6









50.4









(21.4)%









139.7









133.8









4.4%

















Energy Storage





11.0









7.0









56.7%









37.7









28.9









30.6%

















Total Revenues





230.7









241.3









(4.4)%









879.7









829.4









6.1%

















Gross Profit













































73.6

















78.5









(6.2)%









272.6









264.0









3.3%

















Gross margin (%)





































Electricity





34.9%









39.5%













34.6%









36.6%





















Product





24.5%









12.6%













18.4%









13.4%





















Energy Storage





9.5%









(8.9)%













10.9%









6.4%





















Gross margin (%)





31.9%









32.5%













31.0%









31.8%

























































Operating income ($ millions)





49.1









51.6









(4.9)%









172.5









166.6









3.5%

















Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders





40.8









35.7









14.3%









123.7









124.4









(0.5)%

















Diluted EPS ($)





0.67









0.59









13.6%









2.04









2.08









(1.9)%





















































Non-GAAP Measures







































Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders









43.6













40.5













7.7





%













133.7













121.9













9.7





%





















Adjusted Diluted EPS ($)









0.72













0.67













7.5





%













2.20













2.05













7.3





%





















Adjusted EBITDA







1







($ millions)









145.5













139.0













4.6





%













550.5













481.7













14.3





%



















“2024 was another successful year for Ormat and our growth trajectory, highlighted by a top-line improvement of 6.1%, translating into a 3.5% increase in operating income and a 14.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA, with solid growth performance across all three of our business segments,” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies. “In 2024, we added 253MW of new capacity organically and through strategic, accretive M&A, with 133MW added to our Electricity segment and 120MW to our Energy Storage business.”





“Within our Electricity segment, the Enel assets Ormat acquired at the beginning of the year have been immediately accretive and have played a key role in our year-over-year growth. Our performance was further supported by the Heber complex repowering project, the enhanced output at the Olkaria power plant, and the improved generation performance and pricing at the Puna power plant, helping to more than offset the impact of unplanned maintenance at Dixie Valley and the previously disclosed curtailments in the U.S.”





“We continue to make great progress towards improving the revenue and margin profile of our Energy Storage business, positioning the segment to become a more stable and consistent factor in our consolidated growth. This strategic effort is reflected by the 56.7% and 30.6% increase in revenue on a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis, respectively. We expect this improved performance to carry forward into 2025 as we begin to recognize the benefits of the recent CODs at our 80MW/320MWh Bottleneck and 20MW/20MWh Montague facilities, as well as the other Energy Storage projects in our development pipeline that are expected to come online later this year.”





Blachar continued, “Looking ahead, we expect to benefit from the growing global demand for renewable power needed to support data centers and the transition to a cleaner energy future. We are currently in negotiations for approximately 250MW with hyper-scalers with favorable conditions for both new projects and expiring PPAs at rates exceeding $100 per MWh. To help ensure that we are well-positioned to meet the growing level of demand we have taken strategic actions to safe harbor, for PTC eligibility (pursuant to the current provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act and related guidance), all geothermal projects with expected CODs through 2028, as well as the associated ITC benefits for all energy storage projects through 2026. This has strengthened our confidence in our trajectory, and we believe will help us remain on track to achieve our generating capacity goals of 2.6 to 2.8 GW by the end of 2028.”







FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2024 was $40.8 million and $123.7 million, respectively, an increase of 14.3% and a decrease of 0.5%, respectively, compared to last year. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2024 were $0.67 and $2.04 per share, respectively, an increase of 13.6% and a decrease of 1.9%, respectively, compared to last year.



Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2024 was $40.8 million and $123.7 million, respectively, an increase of 14.3% and a decrease of 0.5%, respectively, compared to last year. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2024 were $0.67 and $2.04 per share, respectively, an increase of 13.6% and a decrease of 1.9%, respectively, compared to last year.



Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the fourth quarter increased 7.7% and 7.5% compared to last year. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the full year 2024 increased 9.7% and 7.3% compared to last year.



Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the fourth quarter increased 7.7% and 7.5% compared to last year. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the full year 2024 increased 9.7% and 7.3% compared to last year.



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and for the year was $145.5 million, and $550.5 million, respectively, an increase of 4.6% and 14.3%, respectively, compared to 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven, in the Electricity segment, by the contribution of the acquired assets in the first quarter of 2024, the improved performance of the Olkaria complex in Kenya, higher pricing of our Puna power plant and the sale of tax benefits from newly built plants. In the Product segment, the increase was derived from the improved contracts’ margin and Energy Storage drove improved performance due to the contribution of the new assets as well as a legal settlement with a battery supplier, which we expect to continue to receive over the next 5 quarters, to compensate us for lost revenues as a result of battery non- supply.



Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and for the year was $145.5 million, and $550.5 million, respectively, an increase of 4.6% and 14.3%, respectively, compared to 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven, in the Electricity segment, by the contribution of the acquired assets in the first quarter of 2024, the improved performance of the Olkaria complex in Kenya, higher pricing of our Puna power plant and the sale of tax benefits from newly built plants. In the Product segment, the increase was derived from the improved contracts’ margin and Energy Storage drove improved performance due to the contribution of the new assets as well as a legal settlement with a battery supplier, which we expect to continue to receive over the next 5 quarters, to compensate us for lost revenues as a result of battery non- supply.



Electricity segment revenues decreased by 2.1% for the fourth quarter and increased by 5.3% in the full year 2024, compared to 2023. The year-over-year decrease in fourth quarter revenue was driven by the partial outage at our Dixie Valley power plant, which returned to full operation in November 2024. Additionally, in the fourth quarter we experienced heavy curtailments mainly to our McGinness complex due to maintenance on the transmission line by the local grid operator. Full-year revenue growth was driven by the contribution of our acquired Enel assets, Heber complex repowering, and higher generation and pricing at Puna.



Electricity segment revenues decreased by 2.1% for the fourth quarter and increased by 5.3% in the full year 2024, compared to 2023. The year-over-year decrease in fourth quarter revenue was driven by the partial outage at our Dixie Valley power plant, which returned to full operation in November 2024. Additionally, in the fourth quarter we experienced heavy curtailments mainly to our McGinness complex due to maintenance on the transmission line by the local grid operator. Full-year revenue growth was driven by the contribution of our acquired Enel assets, Heber complex repowering, and higher generation and pricing at Puna.



Product segment revenues decreased by 21.4% in the fourth quarter and increased by 4.4% in the full year 2024, largely due to the timing of revenue recognition. Gross margin increased from 12.6% in the fourth quarter 2023 to 24.5% in 2024 and from 13.4% in the full year 2023 to 18.4% in 2024.



Product segment revenues decreased by 21.4% in the fourth quarter and increased by 4.4% in the full year 2024, largely due to the timing of revenue recognition. Gross margin increased from 12.6% in the fourth quarter 2023 to 24.5% in 2024 and from 13.4% in the full year 2023 to 18.4% in 2024.



Product segment backlog stands at a record of approximately $340.0 million as of February 25, 2025, and includes approximately $210.0 million from the recently signed Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the development of the Te Mihi Stage 2 geothermal plant in New Zealand.



Product segment backlog stands at a record of approximately $340.0 million as of February 25, 2025, and includes approximately $210.0 million from the recently signed Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the development of the Te Mihi Stage 2 geothermal plant in New Zealand.



Energy Storage segment revenues increased 56.7% for the fourth quarter and 30.6% for the full year compared to 2023, supported by a total of 120MW/360 MWh of new capacity that started operation since the beginning of 2024 as well as new assets that came online during the second half of 2023.













BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:









Won a tender, in February 2025, issued by the Israeli Electricity Authority and was awarded two separate 15-year tolling agreements for two energy storage facilities. The facilities under the tolling agreements are expected to have a combined capacity of approximately 300MW/1200MWh and we will have 50% equity interest.



Won a tender, in February 2025, issued by the Israeli Electricity Authority and was awarded two separate 15-year tolling agreements for two energy storage facilities. The facilities under the tolling agreements are expected to have a combined capacity of approximately 300MW/1200MWh and we will have 50% equity interest.



In February 2025, commenced commercial operations of the 35MW Ijen geothermal power plant in Indonesia, in which the Company holds a 49% equity interest.



In February 2025, commenced commercial operations of the 35MW Ijen geothermal power plant in Indonesia, in which the Company holds a 49% equity interest.



Signed a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), in January 2025, with Calpine Energy Solutions for up to 15MW of carbon-free geothermal capacity at favorable terms that will replace the current lower price PPA with Southern California Edison for Mammoth 2 in the first quarter of 2027.



Signed a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), in January 2025, with Calpine Energy Solutions for up to 15MW of carbon-free geothermal capacity at favorable terms that will replace the current lower price PPA with Southern California Edison for Mammoth 2 in the first quarter of 2027.



In December 2024, commenced commercial operations at the Montague energy storage facility to deliver 20MW/20MWh of energy storage capacity to the PJM market.



In December 2024, commenced commercial operations at the Montague energy storage facility to deliver 20MW/20MWh of energy storage capacity to the PJM market.



In October 2024, commenced commercial operations of the 80MW/320MWh Bottleneck Energy Storage facility in the Central Valley of California. The Bottleneck facility is the Company’s largest energy storage facility in its portfolio.













2025 GUIDANCE TBU









Total revenues of between $935 million and $975 million.



Total revenues of between $935 million and $975 million.



Electricity segment revenues between $710 million and $725 million.



Electricity segment revenues between $710 million and $725 million.



Product segment revenues of between $172 million and $187 million.



Product segment revenues of between $172 million and $187 million.



Energy Storage revenues of between $53 million and $63 million.



Energy Storage revenues of between $53 million and $63 million.



Adjusted EBITDA to be between $563 million and $593 million.





Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $23 million.







Adjusted EBITDA to be between $563 million and $593 million.





The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.







DIVIDEND







On February 26, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on March 26, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2025. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next three quarters.







CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS







Ormat will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters discussed in this press release on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.





Participants within the United States and Canada, please dial +1-800-715-9871, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If you are calling outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-646-960-0440. The access code for the call is 9044930. Please request the “Ormat Technologies, Inc. call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be accompanied by a live webcast which will be hosted on the



Investor Relations section of the Company's website



.





A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay within the United States and Canada, please dial 1-800-770-2030. From outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-647-362-9199. Please use the replay access code 9044930. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor



Relations section of the Company's website.









ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES







With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,400 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,538MW with a 1,248MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 290MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.







ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT







Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, market and industry developments and incentives and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s most recent annual report, and in subsequent filings.





These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES











Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations







For the three and twelve month periods Ended December 31, 2024, and 2023















Three Months Ended





December 31,









Year Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023





















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Revenues:

























Electricity





180,147









183,921









702,264









666,767













Product





39,643









50,432









139,661









133,763













Energy storage





10,951









6,987









37,729









28,894













Total revenues





230,741









241,340









879,654









829,424













Cost of revenues:

























Electricity





117,340









111,201









459,526









422,549













Product





29,929









44,073









113,911









115,802













Energy storage





9,911









7,610









33,598









27,055













Total cost of revenues





157,180









162,884









607,035









565,406













Gross profit





73,561









78,456









272,619









264,018













Operating expenses:

























Research and development expenses





1,391









2,452









6,501









7,215













Selling and marketing expenses





4,153









4,307









17,694









18,306













General and administrative expenses





19,583









18,654









80,119









68,179













Other operating income





(3,125)









—









(9,375)









—













Impairment of long-lived assets





—









—









1,280









—













Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities and storage activities





2,474









1,415









3,930









3,733













Operating income





49,085









51,628









172,470









166,585













Other income (expense):

























Interest income





1,389









2,363









7,883









11,983













Interest expense, net





(34,525)









(25,803)









(134,031)









(98,881)













Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses)





(4,319)









712









(4,187)









(3,278)













Income attributable to sale of tax benefits





20,020









18,676









73,054









61,157













Other non-operating income (expense), net





66









1,272









188









1,519













Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees





31,716









48,848









115,377









139,085













Income tax (provision) benefit





11,771









(8,188)









16,289









(5,983)













Equity in earnings (losses) of investees





(862)









(1,827)









(425)









35













Net income





42,625









38,833









131,241









133,137













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest





(1,804)









(3,107)









(7,508)









(8,738)













Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders





40,821









35,726









123,733









124,399













Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:

























Basic:





0.67









0.59









2.05









2.09













Diluted:





0.67









0.59









2.04









2.08













Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:

























Basic





60,480









60,367









60,455









59,424













Diluted





60,770









60,505









60,790









59,762









































ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet







For the Periods Ended December 31, 2024, and 2023















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













ASSETS











Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





94,395













195,808













Restricted cash and cash equivalents (primarily related to VIEs)





111,377













91,962













Receivables:





















Trade less allowance for credit losses of $224 and $90, respectively (primarily related to VIEs)





164,050













208,704













Other





50,792













44,530













Inventories





38,092













45,037













Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts





29,243













18,367













Prepaid expenses and other





59,173













41,595













Total current assets





547,122













646,003













Investment in an unconsolidated company





144,585













125,439













Deposits and other





75,383













44,631













Deferred income taxes





153,936













152,570













Property, plant and equipment, net ($3,271,248 and $2,802,920 related to VIEs, respectively)





3,501,886













2,998,949













Construction-in-process ($251,442 and $376,602 related to VIEs, respectively)





755,589













814,967













Operating leases right of use ($13,989 and $9,326 related to VIEs, respectively)





32,114













24,057













Finance leases right of use (none related to VIEs)





2,841













3,510













Intangible assets, net





301,745













307,609













Goodwill





151,023













90,544













Total assets





5,666,224













5,208,279



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable and accrued expenses





234,334













214,518













Short term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse)





—













20,000













Commercial paper (less deferred financing costs of $23 and $29, respectively)





99,977













99,971













Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts





23,091













18,669













Current portion of long-term debt:





















Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs):





(primarily related to VIEs and less deferred financing costs of $8,473 and $7,889, respectively)





70,262













57,207













Full recourse





161,313













116,864













Financing Liability





4,093













5,141













Operating lease liabilities





3,633













3,329













Finance lease liabilities





1,375













1,313













Total current liabilities





598,078













537,012













Long-term debt, net of current portion:





















Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs and less deferred financing costs of $8,849 and $7,889, respectively)





578,204













447,389













Full recourse (less deferred financing costs of $4,671 and $3,056, respectively)





822,828













698,187













Convertible senior notes (less deferred financing costs of $6,820 and $8,146, respectively)





469,617













423,104













LT Financing liability-Dixie





216,476













220,619













Operating lease liabilities





22,523













19,790













Finance lease liabilities





1,529













2,238













Liability associated with sale of tax benefits





152,292













184,612













Deferred income taxes





68,616













66,748













Liability for unrecognized tax benefits





6,272













8,673













Liabilities for severance pay





10,488













11,844













Asset retirement obligation





129,651













114,370













Other long-term liabilities





29,270













22,107













Total liabilities





3,105,844













2,756,693

































Redeemable noncontrolling interest





9,448













10,599

































Equity:





















The Company's stockholders' equity:





















Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 60,500,580 and 60,358,887 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively





61













60













Additional paid-in capital





1,635,245













1,614,769













Treasury stock, at cost (258,667 shares held as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)





(17,964)













(17,964)













Retained earnings





814,518













719,894













Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(6,731)













(1,332)













Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders





2,425,129













2,315,427













Noncontrolling interest





125,803













125,560













Total equity





2,550,932













2,440,987













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity





5,666,224













5,208,279

















ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES













Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA









For the three and twelve month period ended December 31, 2024 and 2023





We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives not designated as hedging instruments; (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs; (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities; (v) costs related to a settlement agreement; (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities; and (viii) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.





The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023:















Three Months Ended





December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023



















(Dollars in thousands)









(Dollars in thousands)









Net income





42,625













38,833













131,241













133,137













Adjusted for:





































Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs)





33,136













23,440













126,148













86,898













Income tax provision (benefit)





(11,771)













8,188













(16,289)













5,983













Adjustment to investment in unconsolidated companies: our Proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla and Ijen





4,964













5,243













17,637













16,069













Depreciation, amortization and accretion





68,907













59,331













259,151













221,415













EBITDA





137,861













135,035













517,888













463,502













Mark-to-market on derivative instruments





(14)













(2,490)













856













(2,206)













Stock-based compensation





5,310













4,243













20,197













15,478













Impairment of long-lived assets





—













—













1,280













—













Allowance for bad debts





13













—













355













—













Merger and acquisition transaction costs





570













816













1,949













1,234













Legal fees related to a settlement agreement with a third-party battery systems supplier













(750)













—













4,000













—













Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and Storage activities





2,474













1,415













3,930













3,733















Adjusted EBITDA









145,464

















139,019

















550,455

















481,741



















ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES











Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS







For the Three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023





Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.





The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three and twelve -month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023.



















































Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,

















2024

















2023













2024

















2023



















































GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders





40.8













35.7









123.7









124.4













Impact of changes in the Kenya Finance Act 2023





—













2.0









—









(7.4)













Tax asset write-off in Sarulla, our unconsolidated company





0.9













1.0









0.9









1.0













Impairment of long-lived assets





—













—









1.0









—













Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities and Storage activities













2.0













1.1









3.1









2.9













Merger and acquisition transaction costs





0.5













0.6









1.5









1.0













Allowance for bad debts





0.0













—









0.3









—













Legal fees related to a settlement agreement with a third-party battery supplier













(0.6)













—









3.2









—















Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders









43.6

















40.5













133.7













121.9















GAAP diluted EPS





0.67













0.59









2.04









2.08













Impact of changes in the Kenya Finance Act 2023





—













0.03









—









(0.12)













Tax asset write-off in Sarulla, our unconsolidated company





0.01













0.02









0.01









0.02













Impairment of long-lived assets





















0.02

















Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities and Storage activities













0.03













0.02









0.05









0.05













Merger and acquisition transaction costs





0.01













0.01









0.03









0.02













Allowance for bad debts





0.00













—









0.00









—













Legal fees related to a settlement agreement with a third-party battery supplier





(0.01)













—









0.05









—















Diluted Adjusted EPS ($)









0.72

















0.67













2.20













2.05



























Ormat Technologies Contact:





Investor Relations Agency Contact:









Smadar Lavi





Joseph Caminiti or Josh Carroll









VP Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting





Alpha IR Group









775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)





312-445-2870









slavi@ormat.com





ORA@alpha-ir.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.