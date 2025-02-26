News & Insights

Stocks
ORA

Ormat Technologies, Inc. Reports Full-Year 2024 Financial Results Highlighting Revenue Growth and Adjusted EBITDA Increase

February 26, 2025 — 04:23 pm EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Ormat Technologies announces 2024 financial results, highlighting revenue growth and increased adjusted EBITDA, with positive outlook for 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Ormat Technologies, Inc. has reported robust financial results for 2024, showcasing a 6.1% increase in total revenues from the previous year, attributed to growth across its three business segments. The company experienced a 3.5% rise in operating income and a significant 14.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Notably, Ormat added 253 MW of generating capacity through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, which bolstered its performance in the Electricity and Energy Storage segments. The company anticipates continued growth, projecting total revenues of between $935 million and $975 million for 2025, while remaining on track to meet its generating capacity goals of 2.6 to 2.8 GW by 2028. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was announced, further demonstrating Ormat's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Potential Positives

  • Total revenues for the full year increased by 6.1%, indicating strong business performance across all segments.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved by 14.3% for the full year, reflecting operational efficiency and effective management of resources.
  • Energy Storage segment revenues grew significantly by 56.7% in the fourth quarter and by 30.6% for the full year, showcasing the company's successful expansion in this market.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, reinforcing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Fourth quarter revenue decreased by 4.4% compared to the previous year, with significant declines in the Product segment by 21.4% and Electricity segment by 2.1%, indicating potential issues in maintaining consistent performance across all segments.
  • Net income for the full year showed a slight decline of 0.5% compared to the previous year, highlighting possible challenges in sustaining profitability amid growth.
  • Operating income decreased by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, raising concerns about long-term operational efficiency despite overall revenue growth.

FAQ

What were Ormat's revenue results for the full year 2024?

Total revenues for the full year 2024 increased by 6.1% compared to 2023, totaling $879.7 million.

How much did Ormat's adjusted EBITDA grow in 2024?

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 14.3% in 2024, reaching $550.5 million compared to the previous year.

What is Ormat's projected generating capacity by 2028?

Ormat is on pace to achieve a generating capacity of 2.6 to 2.8 GW by the end of 2028.

What key projects contributed to Ormat's growth in 2024?

Key projects included the acquisition of Enel assets and repowering of the Heber complex, along with expansion in energy storage.

When will Ormat pay its declared quarterly dividend?

Ormat will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share on March 26, 2025, to stockholders of record by March 12, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ORA Insider Trading Activity

$ORA insiders have traded $ORA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CORP ORIX sold 3,700,000 shares for an estimated $278,906,000
  • DAVID GRANOT sold 1,256 shares for an estimated $102,992
  • BYRON G. WONG sold 1,266 shares for an estimated $94,924
  • STANLEY STERN sold 411 shares for an estimated $32,847

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $ORA stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ORIX CORP removed 3,700,000 shares (-55.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $250,564,000
  • UBS GROUP AG added 514,542 shares (+96.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,844,784
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 497,187 shares (+17852.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,669,503
  • NORGES BANK added 462,046 shares (+99.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,289,755
  • SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 350,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,702,000
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 274,540 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,591,848
  • AMUNDI removed 268,369 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,173,948

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO EXPANSION SUPPORTS CONTINUED REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH




STRONG FULL-YEAR RESULTS REINFORCES ORMAT’S MOMENTUM, REMAINING ON PACE TO ACHIEVE GENERATING CAPACITY GOALS OF 2.6 TO 2.8 GW BY 2028




HIGHLIGHTS




  • TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE FULL-YEAR INCREASED 6.1% COMPARED TO 2023, DRIVEN BY GROWTH IN ALL THREE SEGMENTS


  • FULL YEAR OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IMPROVED 3.5% AND 14.3%, RESPECTIVELY


  • FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME IMPROVED BY 14.3% AND 7.7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, RESPECTIVELY


  • ORMAT ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2025 OUTLOOK AND GROWTH EXPECTATIONS



RENO, Nev., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the “Company” or “Ormat”), a leading renewable energy company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.




KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS
Q4


2024
Q4


2023
Change (%)
12 months 2024
12 months 2023
Change (%)

GAAP Measures







Revenues ($ millions)







Electricity
180.1

183.9

(2.1)%

702.3

666.8

5.3%


Product
39.6

50.4

(21.4)%

139.7

133.8

4.4%


Energy Storage
11.0

7.0

56.7%

37.7

28.9

30.6%


Total Revenues
230.7

241.3

(4.4)%

879.7

829.4

6.1%


Gross Profit







73.6

78.5

(6.2)%

272.6

264.0

3.3%


Gross margin (%)







Electricity
34.9%

39.5%


34.6%

36.6%



Product
24.5%

12.6%


18.4%

13.4%



Energy Storage
9.5%

(8.9)%


10.9%

6.4%



Gross margin (%)
31.9%

32.5%


31.0%

31.8%











Operating income ($ millions)
49.1

51.6

(4.9)%

172.5

166.6

3.5%


Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders
40.8

35.7

14.3%

123.7

124.4

(0.5)%


Diluted EPS ($)
0.67

0.59

13.6%

2.04

2.08

(1.9)%










Non-GAAP Measures








Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders

43.6


40.5


7.7


%


133.7


121.9


9.7


%



Adjusted Diluted EPS ($)

0.72


0.67


7.5


%


2.20


2.05


7.3


%



Adjusted EBITDA



1



($ millions)

145.5


139.0


4.6


%


550.5


481.7


14.3


%



“2024 was another successful year for Ormat and our growth trajectory, highlighted by a top-line improvement of 6.1%, translating into a 3.5% increase in operating income and a 14.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA, with solid growth performance across all three of our business segments,” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies. “In 2024, we added 253MW of new capacity organically and through strategic, accretive M&A, with 133MW added to our Electricity segment and 120MW to our Energy Storage business.”



“Within our Electricity segment, the Enel assets Ormat acquired at the beginning of the year have been immediately accretive and have played a key role in our year-over-year growth. Our performance was further supported by the Heber complex repowering project, the enhanced output at the Olkaria power plant, and the improved generation performance and pricing at the Puna power plant, helping to more than offset the impact of unplanned maintenance at Dixie Valley and the previously disclosed curtailments in the U.S.”



“We continue to make great progress towards improving the revenue and margin profile of our Energy Storage business, positioning the segment to become a more stable and consistent factor in our consolidated growth. This strategic effort is reflected by the 56.7% and 30.6% increase in revenue on a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis, respectively. We expect this improved performance to carry forward into 2025 as we begin to recognize the benefits of the recent CODs at our 80MW/320MWh Bottleneck and 20MW/20MWh Montague facilities, as well as the other Energy Storage projects in our development pipeline that are expected to come online later this year.”



Blachar continued, “Looking ahead, we expect to benefit from the growing global demand for renewable power needed to support data centers and the transition to a cleaner energy future. We are currently in negotiations for approximately 250MW with hyper-scalers with favorable conditions for both new projects and expiring PPAs at rates exceeding $100 per MWh. To help ensure that we are well-positioned to meet the growing level of demand we have taken strategic actions to safe harbor, for PTC eligibility (pursuant to the current provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act and related guidance), all geothermal projects with expected CODs through 2028, as well as the associated ITC benefits for all energy storage projects through 2026. This has strengthened our confidence in our trajectory, and we believe will help us remain on track to achieve our generating capacity goals of 2.6 to 2.8 GW by the end of 2028.”




FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




  • Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2024 was $40.8 million and $123.7 million, respectively, an increase of 14.3% and a decrease of 0.5%, respectively, compared to last year. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2024 were $0.67 and $2.04 per share, respectively, an increase of 13.6% and a decrease of 1.9%, respectively, compared to last year.


  • Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the fourth quarter increased 7.7% and 7.5% compared to last year. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and diluted EPS for the full year 2024 increased 9.7% and 7.3% compared to last year.


  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and for the year was $145.5 million, and $550.5 million, respectively, an increase of 4.6% and 14.3%, respectively, compared to 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven, in the Electricity segment, by the contribution of the acquired assets in the first quarter of 2024, the improved performance of the Olkaria complex in Kenya, higher pricing of our Puna power plant and the sale of tax benefits from newly built plants. In the Product segment, the increase was derived from the improved contracts’ margin and Energy Storage drove improved performance due to the contribution of the new assets as well as a legal settlement with a battery supplier, which we expect to continue to receive over the next 5 quarters, to compensate us for lost revenues as a result of battery non- supply.


  • Electricity segment revenues decreased by 2.1% for the fourth quarter and increased by 5.3% in the full year 2024, compared to 2023. The year-over-year decrease in fourth quarter revenue was driven by the partial outage at our Dixie Valley power plant, which returned to full operation in November 2024. Additionally, in the fourth quarter we experienced heavy curtailments mainly to our McGinness complex due to maintenance on the transmission line by the local grid operator. Full-year revenue growth was driven by the contribution of our acquired Enel assets, Heber complex repowering, and higher generation and pricing at Puna.


  • Product segment revenues decreased by 21.4% in the fourth quarter and increased by 4.4% in the full year 2024, largely due to the timing of revenue recognition. Gross margin increased from 12.6% in the fourth quarter 2023 to 24.5% in 2024 and from 13.4% in the full year 2023 to 18.4% in 2024.


  • Product segment backlog stands at a record of approximately $340.0 million as of February 25, 2025, and includes approximately $210.0 million from the recently signed Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the development of the Te Mihi Stage 2 geothermal plant in New Zealand.


  • Energy Storage segment revenues increased 56.7% for the fourth quarter and 30.6% for the full year compared to 2023, supported by a total of 120MW/360 MWh of new capacity that started operation since the beginning of 2024 as well as new assets that came online during the second half of 2023.






BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:




  • Won a tender, in February 2025, issued by the Israeli Electricity Authority and was awarded two separate 15-year tolling agreements for two energy storage facilities. The facilities under the tolling agreements are expected to have a combined capacity of approximately 300MW/1200MWh and we will have 50% equity interest.


  • In February 2025, commenced commercial operations of the 35MW Ijen geothermal power plant in Indonesia, in which the Company holds a 49% equity interest.


  • Signed a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), in January 2025, with Calpine Energy Solutions for up to 15MW of carbon-free geothermal capacity at favorable terms that will replace the current lower price PPA with Southern California Edison for Mammoth 2 in the first quarter of 2027.


  • In December 2024, commenced commercial operations at the Montague energy storage facility to deliver 20MW/20MWh of energy storage capacity to the PJM market.


  • In October 2024, commenced commercial operations of the 80MW/320MWh Bottleneck Energy Storage facility in the Central Valley of California. The Bottleneck facility is the Company’s largest energy storage facility in its portfolio.






2025 GUIDANCE TBU




  • Total revenues of between $935 million and $975 million.


  • Electricity segment revenues between $710 million and $725 million.


  • Product segment revenues of between $172 million and $187 million.


  • Energy Storage revenues of between $53 million and $63 million.


  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $563 million and $593 million.


    • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest of approximately $23 million.





The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.




DIVIDEND



On February 26, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on March 26, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2025. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next three quarters.




CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



Ormat will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters discussed in this press release on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.



Participants within the United States and Canada, please dial +1-800-715-9871, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. If you are calling outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-646-960-0440. The access code for the call is 9044930. Please request the “Ormat Technologies, Inc. call” when prompted by the conference call operator. The conference call will also be accompanied by a live webcast which will be hosted on the

Investor Relations section of the Company's website

.



A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay within the United States and Canada, please dial 1-800-770-2030. From outside of the United States and Canada, please dial +1-647-362-9199. Please use the replay access code 9044930. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor

Relations section of the Company's website.




ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES



With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,400 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,538MW with a 1,248MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 290MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.




ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT



Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as our projections of annual revenues, expenses and debt service coverage with respect to our debt securities, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, development or operation of generation assets, market and industry developments and incentives and the growth of our business and operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, or “contemplate” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Although we believe that our plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we may not achieve these plans or objectives. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties and other risks described under "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s most recent annual report, and in subsequent filings.



These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and, except as legally required, we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES





Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations



For the three and twelve month periods Ended December 31, 2024, and 2023

Three Months Ended


December 31,

Year Ended




December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues:




Electricity
180,147

183,921

702,264

666,767

Product
39,643

50,432

139,661

133,763

Energy storage
10,951

6,987

37,729

28,894

Total revenues
230,741

241,340

879,654

829,424

Cost of revenues:




Electricity
117,340

111,201

459,526

422,549

Product
29,929

44,073

113,911

115,802

Energy storage
9,911

7,610

33,598

27,055

Total cost of revenues
157,180

162,884

607,035

565,406

Gross profit
73,561

78,456

272,619

264,018

Operating expenses:




Research and development expenses
1,391

2,452

6,501

7,215

Selling and marketing expenses
4,153

4,307

17,694

18,306

General and administrative expenses
19,583

18,654

80,119

68,179

Other operating income
(3,125)




(9,375)




Impairment of long-lived assets






1,280




Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities and storage activities
2,474

1,415

3,930

3,733

Operating income
49,085

51,628

172,470

166,585

Other income (expense):




Interest income
1,389

2,363

7,883

11,983

Interest expense, net
(34,525)

(25,803)

(134,031)

(98,881)

Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses)
(4,319)

712

(4,187)

(3,278)

Income attributable to sale of tax benefits
20,020

18,676

73,054

61,157

Other non-operating income (expense), net
66

1,272

188

1,519

Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees
31,716

48,848

115,377

139,085

Income tax (provision) benefit
11,771

(8,188)

16,289

(5,983)

Equity in earnings (losses) of investees
(862)

(1,827)

(425)

35

Net income
42,625

38,833

131,241

133,137

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,804)

(3,107)

(7,508)

(8,738)

Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders
40,821

35,726

123,733

124,399

Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:




Basic:
0.67

0.59

2.05

2.09

Diluted:
0.67

0.59

2.04

2.08

Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders:




Basic
60,480

60,367

60,455

59,424

Diluted
60,770

60,505

60,790

59,762









ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



For the Periods Ended December 31, 2024, and 2023

December 31,


2024


December 31,


2023


ASSETS

Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
94,395


195,808

Restricted cash and cash equivalents (primarily related to VIEs)
111,377


91,962

Receivables:



Trade less allowance for credit losses of $224 and $90, respectively (primarily related to VIEs)
164,050


208,704

Other
50,792


44,530

Inventories
38,092


45,037

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
29,243


18,367

Prepaid expenses and other
59,173


41,595

Total current assets
547,122


646,003

Investment in an unconsolidated company
144,585


125,439

Deposits and other
75,383


44,631

Deferred income taxes
153,936


152,570

Property, plant and equipment, net ($3,271,248 and $2,802,920 related to VIEs, respectively)
3,501,886


2,998,949

Construction-in-process ($251,442 and $376,602 related to VIEs, respectively)
755,589


814,967

Operating leases right of use ($13,989 and $9,326 related to VIEs, respectively)
32,114


24,057

Finance leases right of use (none related to VIEs)
2,841


3,510

Intangible assets, net
301,745


307,609

Goodwill
151,023


90,544

Total assets
5,666,224


5,208,279






LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued expenses
234,334


214,518

Short term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse)




20,000

Commercial paper (less deferred financing costs of $23 and $29, respectively)
99,977


99,971

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
23,091


18,669

Current portion of long-term debt:



Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs):


(primarily related to VIEs and less deferred financing costs of $8,473 and $7,889, respectively)
70,262


57,207

Full recourse
161,313


116,864

Financing Liability
4,093


5,141

Operating lease liabilities
3,633


3,329

Finance lease liabilities
1,375


1,313

Total current liabilities
598,078


537,012

Long-term debt, net of current portion:



Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs and less deferred financing costs of $8,849 and $7,889, respectively)
578,204


447,389

Full recourse (less deferred financing costs of $4,671 and $3,056, respectively)
822,828


698,187

Convertible senior notes (less deferred financing costs of $6,820 and $8,146, respectively)
469,617


423,104

LT Financing liability-Dixie
216,476


220,619

Operating lease liabilities
22,523


19,790

Finance lease liabilities
1,529


2,238

Liability associated with sale of tax benefits
152,292


184,612

Deferred income taxes
68,616


66,748

Liability for unrecognized tax benefits
6,272


8,673

Liabilities for severance pay
10,488


11,844

Asset retirement obligation
129,651


114,370

Other long-term liabilities
29,270


22,107

Total liabilities
3,105,844


2,756,693





Redeemable noncontrolling interest
9,448


10,599





Equity:



The Company's stockholders' equity:



Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 60,500,580 and 60,358,887 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
61


60

Additional paid-in capital
1,635,245


1,614,769

Treasury stock, at cost (258,667 shares held as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
(17,964)


(17,964)

Retained earnings
814,518


719,894

Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,731)


(1,332)

Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders
2,425,129


2,315,427

Noncontrolling interest
125,803


125,560

Total equity
2,550,932


2,440,987

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
5,666,224


5,208,279




ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES






Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA




For the three and twelve month period ended December 31, 2024 and 2023



We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives not designated as hedging instruments; (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs; (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities; (v) costs related to a settlement agreement; (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities; and (viii) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.



The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023:

Three Months Ended


December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023


(Dollars in thousands)

(Dollars in thousands)

Net income
42,625


38,833


131,241


133,137

Adjusted for:







Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs)
33,136


23,440


126,148


86,898

Income tax provision (benefit)
(11,771)


8,188


(16,289)


5,983

Adjustment to investment in unconsolidated companies: our Proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla and Ijen
4,964


5,243


17,637


16,069

Depreciation, amortization and accretion
68,907


59,331


259,151


221,415

EBITDA
137,861


135,035


517,888


463,502

Mark-to-market on derivative instruments
(14)


(2,490)


856


(2,206)

Stock-based compensation
5,310


4,243


20,197


15,478

Impairment of long-lived assets








1,280





Allowance for bad debts
13






355





Merger and acquisition transaction costs
570


816


1,949


1,234

Legal fees related to a settlement agreement with a third-party battery systems supplier
(750)






4,000





Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and Storage activities
2,474


1,415


3,930


3,733


Adjusted EBITDA

145,464



139,019



550,455



481,741




ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES





Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS



For the Three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023



Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.



The following tables reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three and twelve -month periods ended December 31, 2024, and 2023.









Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024



2023


2024


2023









GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders
40.8


35.7

123.7

124.4

Impact of changes in the Kenya Finance Act 2023




2.0




(7.4)

Tax asset write-off in Sarulla, our unconsolidated company
0.9


1.0

0.9

1.0

Impairment of long-lived assets







1.0




Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities and Storage activities
2.0


1.1

3.1

2.9

Merger and acquisition transaction costs
0.5


0.6

1.5

1.0

Allowance for bad debts
0.0





0.3




Legal fees related to a settlement agreement with a third-party battery supplier
(0.6)





3.2





Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders

43.6



40.5


133.7


121.9

GAAP diluted EPS
0.67


0.59

2.04

2.08

Impact of changes in the Kenya Finance Act 2023




0.03




(0.12)

Tax asset write-off in Sarulla, our unconsolidated company
0.01


0.02

0.01

0.02

Impairment of long-lived assets




0.02


Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities and Storage activities
0.03


0.02

0.05

0.05

Merger and acquisition transaction costs
0.01


0.01

0.03

0.02

Allowance for bad debts
0.00





0.00




Legal fees related to a settlement agreement with a third-party battery supplier
(0.01)





0.05





Diluted Adjusted EPS ($)

0.72



0.67


2.20


2.05



























Ormat Technologies Contact:
Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Smadar Lavi
Joseph Caminiti or Josh Carroll

VP Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting
Alpha IR Group

775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)
312-445-2870

slavi@ormat.com
ORA@alpha-ir.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ORA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.