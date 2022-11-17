Markets
ORA

Ormat Technologies Drops 8% After Pricing Public Offering

November 17, 2022 — 09:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of geothermal company Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) are falling more than 8% Thursday morning at $91.75.

Wednesday, the company priced its upsized secondary public offering of 3.75 million shares at $90.00 per share.

The shares are offered by ORIX Corporation, and Ormat will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

The offering is expected to close on November 21.

ORA has traded in the range of $60.32-$101.81 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.