Ormat Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ORA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.18, changing hands as low as $74.22 per share. Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORA's low point in its 52 week range is $60.32 per share, with $88.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.61.

