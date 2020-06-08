Markets
Ormat Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ORA

In trading on Monday, shares of Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.70, changing hands as high as $73.16 per share. Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Ormat Technologies Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ORA's low point in its 52 week range is $55.2161 per share, with $87.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.79.

