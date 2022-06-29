Ormat Technologies Adds 7% On News Of Joining S&P MidCap 400

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) are rising more than 7% Wednesday morning on the news of it joining S&P MidCap 400.
The geothermal company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400 index on Thursday, July 7.
ORA, currently at $77.89, has traded in the range of $60.32-$88.52 in the past 52 weeks.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
