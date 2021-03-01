US Markets
ORA

Ormat shares drop after short-seller Hindenburg attacks energy company

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Short-seller Hindenburg Research said on Monday it has taken a short position in the shares of Ormat Technologies Inc, lobbing several accusations against the renewable energy company including "acts of international corruption."

Adds details from short-seller report

March 1 (Reuters) - Short-seller Hindenburg Research said on Monday it has taken a short position in the shares of Ormat Technologies Inc ORA.N, lobbing several accusations against the renewable energy company including "acts of international corruption."

The company's shares fell more than 6% in pre-market trading after the report. Ormat could not be immediately reached for comment.

Hindenburg claims that official corporate records provide "direct evidence tying Ormat to corruption with senior Guatemalan government officials."

Hindenburg has targeted a few startups over the past few months. In February, the firm took aim at Chamath Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health Investments Corp CLOV.O, sending the health insurance company's shares down more than 10%.

Last year, the short seller called out electric car maker Nikola Corp NKLA.O, alleging the company misled investors over its technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORA CLOV NKLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More