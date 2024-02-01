Orlen CEO dismissed as new Polish government eyes change

Adds dismissal of CEO

WARSAW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The CEO of Polish refiner Orlen PKN.WA has been dismissed by the supervisory board, effective from Feb. 5, after a new government pledged to purge state-controlled companies of people it considers political nominees of the previous ruling party.

Daniel Obajtek had said earlier he expected to be dismissed.

A shareholder meeting has been called at Orlen for Feb. 6 to make changes to the supervisory board at the request of the new pro-European coalition government, which sees Orlen as a symbol of efforts by the previous administration to use state-controlled firms for political purposes.

Last month, prosecutors launched an investigation into Orlen's fuel pricing policies ahead of Oct. 15 elections. Orlen and Obajtek deny any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors are also investigating Orlen's acquisition of smaller rival Lotos in 2022 and the resulting sale of assets to meet European Union antitrust rules.

Orlen says the merger was a transparent process supervised and controlled by several institutions.

At 1014 GMT Orlen's shares were 3.1% up at 64.4 zlotys ($16.08).

($1 = 4.0057 zlotys)

