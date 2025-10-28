Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) Price Target Increased by 35.48% to 23.80

The average one-year price target for Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) has been revised to $23.80 / share. This is an increase of 35.48% from the prior estimate of $17.57 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.48% from the latest reported closing price of $14.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orla Mining. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 10.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLA is 0.45%, an increase of 24.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.73% to 217,260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 56,817K shares representing 17.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 14,823K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,222K shares , representing an increase of 58.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLA by 123.60% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,954K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 7,924K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,373K shares , representing an increase of 19.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLA by 31.63% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 6,853K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,041K shares , representing a decrease of 17.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLA by 13.71% over the last quarter.

