Markets

Orla Mining Stock Rallyes 14.5% After Record Quarterly Production Report

January 20, 2026 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) shares climbed 14.53%, trading at $16.87, up $2.14, following the company's announcement of record quarterly gold production, driven by strong output from its Camino Rojo and Musselwhite operations.

Orla reported marked increases in total gold produced and sold for the quarter, positioning the company on track to meet or exceed its annual consolidated production guidance of 280,000 to 300,000 ounces after the first full quarter of contribution from the Musselwhite mine. The strong operational execution and enhanced production scale were interpreted by investors as a positive signal for future cash flow and growth prospects.

The record quarterly production update reinforces Orla's operational momentum and supports confidence in the company's ability to deliver on annual targets, which, paired with ongoing project developments and a constructive gold price environment, may remain a focus for investors in the near term.

On the day of the announcement, ORLA opened lower before accelerating higher, reaching an intraday peak well above the prior close as market participants responded to the robust production metrics. The shares trade on the NYSE.

Trading volume was significantly above the stock's average daily volume, reflecting heightened investor interest tied to operational performance. While exact intraday high/low figures are not available at this time, the volume surge underscores a strong market reaction.

Orla Mining's 52-week range encompasses significant appreciation from its lows earlier in the period, underscoring the impact of operational milestones such as the record production quarter and positive growth outlook on the share price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.