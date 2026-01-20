Orla Mining Stock Rallyes 14.5% After Record Quarterly Production Report

(RTTNews) - Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) shares climbed 14.53%, trading at $16.87, up $2.14, following the company's announcement of record quarterly gold production, driven by strong output from its Camino Rojo and Musselwhite operations.

Orla reported marked increases in total gold produced and sold for the quarter, positioning the company on track to meet or exceed its annual consolidated production guidance of 280,000 to 300,000 ounces after the first full quarter of contribution from the Musselwhite mine. The strong operational execution and enhanced production scale were interpreted by investors as a positive signal for future cash flow and growth prospects.

The record quarterly production update reinforces Orla's operational momentum and supports confidence in the company's ability to deliver on annual targets, which, paired with ongoing project developments and a constructive gold price environment, may remain a focus for investors in the near term.

On the day of the announcement, ORLA opened lower before accelerating higher, reaching an intraday peak well above the prior close as market participants responded to the robust production metrics. The shares trade on the NYSE.

Trading volume was significantly above the stock's average daily volume, reflecting heightened investor interest tied to operational performance. While exact intraday high/low figures are not available at this time, the volume surge underscores a strong market reaction.

Orla Mining's 52-week range encompasses significant appreciation from its lows earlier in the period, underscoring the impact of operational milestones such as the record production quarter and positive growth outlook on the share price.

