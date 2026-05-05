Orla Mining to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Orla Mining ORLA is set to release its first-quarter 2026 results on May 8, after market close.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Orla Mining’s first-quarter earnings has moved up 117.7% to 37 cents per share. The figure reflects a 208% surge from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 12 cents per share.

Orla Mining’s Earnings Surprise History

Orla Mining’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. ORLA has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.81%. The trend is shown in the chart below.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for ORLA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Orla Mining this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Orla Mining is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: ORLA currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Orla Mining’s Q1 Performance

The company recently provided an operational update for the first quarter of 2026, which provides an insight into how it is likely to have fared in the quarter.

The company reported total gold production of 81,206 ounces, marking a 70% increase from the year-ago quarter. Total gold sales were reported at 81,540 ounces, which came in 76% higher than the first quarter of 2025. The increase in both production and sales volume was attributed to the Musselwhite mine.

During the quarter, Musselwhite mined 333,495 tons of ore and processed 332,822 tons at a mill head grade of 6.29 g/t gold. Gold production came in at 62,985 ounces, which marked a 254% surge from the prior-year quarter. Gold sales were 64,104 ounces compared with 15,845 ounces in the prior year quarter.

Orla Mining had completed the acquisition of Musselwhite on Feb. 28, 2025, and operational figures were included in its results for 1 month beginning March 1, 2025, in the first quarter of 2025. During March 2025, Musselwhite had produced 18,000 ounces of gold.

During the first quarter of 2026, Camino Rojo mined more than 2,024,832 million tons of ore and nearly 2,326,082 million tons of waste, for an implied strip ratio of 1.15. A total of 1,828,000 million tons of ore were stacked at an average grade of 0.59 g/t gold, equating to an average daily stacking rate of about 20.3 thousand tons. Gold production was 18,221 ounces, a 39% decline year over year. Gold sales from the operation were 17,436 ounces, 43% lower than the year-ago quarter.

Gold prices averaged $4,875 per ounce in the first quarter of 2026, up 69% from the prior-year level. Higher volumes and prices are expected to boost Orla Mining’s results in the quarter.

ORLA Stock’s Price Performance

Orla Mining stock has gained 20.6% in a year compared with the industry’s 66.8% growth.

How did Gold Mining Stocks Fare in Q1?

Newmont Corporation’s NEM adjusted earnings surged 132% year over year to $2.90 per share and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07. Including one-time items, Newmont reported earnings of $3 per share compared with $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

Newmont’s revenues for the first quarter were $7.31 billion, up roughly 45.9% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.36 billion. Average realized prices were up 66% to $4,900 per ounce, which helped offset the impact of a 15% drop in sales volumes to 1.232 million ounces.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC posted adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, up from the prior-year quarter’s figure of 30 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents.

Including one-time items, Kinross reported earnings of 70 cents per share compared with 30 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Kinross Gold’s revenues rose roughly 61% year over year to $2,407.7 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,174 million. The rise is attributed to a higher average realized gold price.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported earnings of $3.41 per share for the first quarter of 2026, up from $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, earnings were $3.40 per share, up from $1.53 a year ago, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines generated revenues of $4,099.6 million, up 66.1% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,842.8 million. Realized gold prices were $4,861 per ounce in the quarter, up from $2,891 a year ago.

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Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.