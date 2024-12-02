Orla Mining price target raised to C$9.75 from C$8 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Stephen Soock raised the firm’s price target on Orla Mining (ORLA) to C$9.75 from C$8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
