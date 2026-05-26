Orla Mining and BitFuFu have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 26, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Orla Mining ORLA as the Bull of the Day and BitFuFu FUFU as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Cisco Systems CSCO, Arista Networks ANET and Hewlett-Packard HPE.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Gold stocks have been shining lately, but not all gold miners are created equal. Some are simply riding the wave of higher bullion prices, while others are executing at a level that allows them to turn those higher prices into explosive earnings growth. That's where today’s Bull of the Day stands out.

I’m talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Orla Mining. The company has quietly transformed itself from a single-asset producer into a growing mid-tier gold story. Its flagship Camino Rojo operation in Mexico continues to generate strong cash flow, while recent acquisitions have expanded its development pipeline and long-term production profile. In a market where investors are increasingly demanding both growth and profitability, Orla is checking both boxes.

Analysts are beginning to take notice as well. Over the last sixty days, three analysts have increased earnings estimates for this year while two have done so for next year. The bullish moves have increased our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Current Year from $1.44 to $1.64 while next year’s number is up from $1.54 to $1.69.

Orla Mining Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote

A quick look at the Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Chart helps outline the opportunity here. While gold prices rose, estimates continued higher but there’s been a disconnect recently. After gold prices peaked, ORLA shares have retreated well off all-time highs while estimates continue to rise. When you get that gap, stocks tend to catch back up over the long run.

The potential reward here is not without risk. Gold prices remain the biggest variable. A sharp decline in bullion would pressure margins and investor sentiment across the sector. The company also faces the normal operational and permitting risks that come with mining. But for investors looking for exposure to precious metals without buying the metal itself, Orla offers a compelling combination of production growth, expanding cash flow, and leverage to a stronggold market

When Bitcoin is running higher, it's easy for investors to get caught up in the excitement and start buying anything remotely tied to crypto. But history has shown that not every crypto stock is created equal. Some own the picks and shovels. Others are simply trying to survive the next mining cycle. Today, a ton of miners are struggling to survive the next cycle, including today’s Bear of the Day.

I’m talking about Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) BitFuFu. On the surface, the company checks a lot of boxes. It provides Bitcoin mining and cloud mining services, has relationships with major industry players, and benefits when Bitcoin prices move higher. The problem is that crypto mining remains one of the most brutally competitive businesses on the planet.

Every time Bitcoin rallies, miners rush to add capacity. New machines come online, network difficulty rises, and the economics get tougher. What looks like a windfall today can quickly become a margin squeeze tomorrow. The halving event only amplifies that challenge by cutting mining rewards in half while operating costs continue to rise.

BitFuFu Inc. price-consensus-chart | BitFuFu Inc. Quote

Investors also need to remember that BitFuFu isn't just a bet on Bitcoin. It's a leveraged bet on Bitcoin mining economics. If Bitcoin rises 20%, that doesn't automatically mean profits rise 20%. Factors such as electricity costs, machine efficiency, hosting expenses, and network hash rate all play major roles in determining profitability.

Estimates have been moving in the wrong direction when you look out towards next year while this year’s numbers have bounced all over the place. Our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has gone from 12 cents to 16 to 7 to 14 over the last ninety days. The current year started as a 27-cent profit, then moved to a 6-cent loss before ticking back up to a 7-cent gain. That means that next year earnings are forecast to shrink 52%.

BitFuFu is in the Financial – Miscellaneous Services industry that ranks in the Top 43% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There are other names within that industry that are in the good graces of our Zacks Rank.

Additional content:

Cisco Gains from AI Networking Boom: More Upside Ahead?

Cisco Systems is benefiting from an accelerating demand for AI infrastructure and enterprise networking modernization, which drove fiscal third-quarter 2026 results. The company reported record quarterly revenues of $15.8 billion, up 12% year over year, while product revenues increased 17% year over year to $12.1 billion. Networking remained the primary growth engine, with networking product revenues rising 25%, fueled by AI infrastructure deployments and campus networking refresh cycles.

Cisco’s networking product orders grew more than 50% year over year in the fiscal third quarter, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Demand remained broad-based across service provider routing, data center switching, campus switching, wireless, enterprise routing and industrial IoT products. Enterprise product orders increased 18%, while service provider and cloud orders surged 105%, supported by triple-digit growth from five major hyperscalers. The telecom customers are also investing heavily in Cisco technology to prepare networks for AI-driven traffic growth.

The company is seeing particularly strong traction in AI infrastructure. AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers reached $1.9 billion in the quarter compared with $600 million a year ago. It is noteworthy that fiscal 2026 AI infrastructure orders from hyperscalers are now expected to reach approximately $9 billion, significantly above the prior $5 billion target. The company highlighted strong adoption of Silicon One systems and Acacia optics, with the Acacia business on track to grow more than 200% year over year in fiscal 2026.

Cisco is also gaining from accelerating enterprise campus modernization trends. Campus networking orders rose more than 25% year over year, while wireless orders jumped over 40%. The company mentioned that Wi-Fi 7 products accounted for nearly half of the wireless mix during the quarter. Enterprises are upgrading networks to support AI inferencing, agentic AI applications and growing cybersecurity requirements, creating a multiyear refresh opportunity.

Cisco expects AI networking demand to remain strong across hyperscalers, enterprises and telecom customers. It is noteworthy that enterprise data center switching orders increased more than 40%, while Nexus switch orders tied to AI deployments rose almost 50% sequentially. With expanding adoption of Silicon One, AI-native networking products and secure infrastructure solutions, Cisco appears well positioned to benefit from the ongoing AI networking boom.

CSCO Faces Tough Competition in the Networking Domain

Cisco is facing stiff competition from Arista Networks and Hewlett-Packard in the networking domain.

Arista Networks holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switches and is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gigabit high-performance switching products. ANET’s advanced cloud-native software and smart Wi-Fi solutions deliver intelligent application identification, automated troubleshooting and location services. These solutions efficiently support apps like Teams, Zoom and Google Meet. The Arista 2.0 strategy is resonating well with customers, as its modern networking platforms are foundational to the transformation from silos to data centers.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise views AI, Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and distributed computing as the next major markets. The acquisition of Juniper Networks has elevated Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s competitive stance by expanding its networking domain in AI, cloud and hybrid solutions. Its multi-billion-dollar investment plan for expanding networking capabilities will diversify the business from the server and hardware storage markets and boost margins in the long run.

CSCO Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Cisco shares have gained 53.5% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 16.7%.

CSCO stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month price/book of 9.56X compared with the Zacks Computer Networking industry’s 8.82X. Cisco has a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $1.09 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, suggesting 10.1% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Cisco currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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