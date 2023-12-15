Orkla (ORKLF) Price Target Increased by 6.80% to 8.68

The average one-year price target for Orkla (OTC:ORKLF) has been revised to 8.68 / share. This is an increase of 6.80% from the prior estimate of 8.13 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.90 to a high of 10.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.44% from the latest reported closing price of 7.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orkla. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORKLF is 0.17%, an increase of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 100,075K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 16,167K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 14,830K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,206K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,147K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORKLF by 4.89% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,117K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,016K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORKLF by 10.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,008K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,990K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORKLF by 6.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

