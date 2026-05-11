Orkla ASA Q1 Profit Down, Interest Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Orkla ASA (ORKLY.PK), a Norwegian industrial investment company,reported Monday lower profit in its first quarter, despite growth in interest income.

In the first quarter, profit from ordinary operations after tax declined to 43.99 million Norwegian kroner from last year's 46.72 million kroner.

Profit before tax was 58.23 million kroner, down from 62.01 million kroner in the prior year.

Profit before losses edged down to 59.328 million kroner from 59.898 million kroner last year.

The company recorded interest income and similar income of 249.81 million kroner, higher than 216.56 million kroner last year. Net interest income climbed to 99.01 million kroner from 81.36 million kroner last year.

In Oslo, Orkla shares were trading at 110.40 kroner, down 0.45%.

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