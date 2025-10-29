Orkla ASA (ORKLF) Price Target Increased by 21.06% to 11.35

The average one-year price target for Orkla ASA (OTCPK:ORKLF) has been revised to $11.35 / share. This is an increase of 21.06% from the prior estimate of $9.38 dated December 2, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.12 to a high of $13.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.85% from the latest reported closing price of $7.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orkla ASA. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORKLF is 0.18%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 102,708K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 16,167K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 13,060K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,667K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,131K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORKLF by 16.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,955K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,868K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORKLF by 11.02% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,692K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,548K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORKLF by 8.08% over the last quarter.

