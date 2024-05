Orkla ASA (GB:0FIN) has released an update.

Orkla ASA has launched a new commercial paper worth NOK 600 million, with a 4.80% coupon rate and a short-term maturity date from 30 May 2024 to 26 June 2024, facilitated by Handelsbanken Capital Markets.

