Orkla - ADR (ORKLY) Price Target Increased by 15.08% to 8.93

The average one-year price target for Orkla - ADR (OTC:ORKLY) has been revised to 8.93 / share. This is an increase of 15.08% from the prior estimate of 7.76 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.70 to a high of 10.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.26% from the latest reported closing price of 8.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orkla - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORKLY is 1.96%, an increase of 147.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 76.94% to 43K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PHSWX - Parvin Hedged Equity Solari World Fund holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORKLY by 28.20% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

