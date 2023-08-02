News & Insights

Stocks
ORKLY

Orkla - ADR (ORKLY) Price Target Increased by 15.08% to 8.93

August 02, 2023 — 07:24 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Orkla - ADR (OTC:ORKLY) has been revised to 8.93 / share. This is an increase of 15.08% from the prior estimate of 7.76 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.70 to a high of 10.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.26% from the latest reported closing price of 8.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orkla - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORKLY is 1.96%, an increase of 147.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 76.94% to 43K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ORKLY / Orkla - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

PHSWX - Parvin Hedged Equity Solari World Fund holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 14.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORKLY by 28.20% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORKLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.