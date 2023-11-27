Orizon Valorizacao De Residuos (BSP:ORVR3) Price Target Increased by 7.52% to 47.41

The average one-year price target for Orizon Valorizacao De Residuos (BSP:ORVR3) has been revised to 47.41 / share. This is an increase of 7.52% from the prior estimate of 44.09 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 54.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.03% from the latest reported closing price of 36.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orizon Valorizacao De Residuos. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORVR3 is 0.21%, an increase of 27.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 210.43% to 2,050K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEDDX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund holds 1,233K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company.

DRESX - Driehaus Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWZS - iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 184K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 55.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORVR3 by 2.03% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 138K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORVR3 by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 120K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 17.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORVR3 by 36.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.