Orizon Valorizacao De Residuos (BSP:ORVR3) Price Target Decreased by 7.10% to 42.50

The average one-year price target for Orizon Valorizacao De Residuos (BSP:ORVR3) has been revised to 42.50 / share. This is an decrease of 7.10% from the prior estimate of 45.74 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.99 to a high of 54.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.10% from the latest reported closing price of 35.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orizon Valorizacao De Residuos. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORVR3 is 0.16%, an increase of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.04% to 663K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRESX - Driehaus Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund holds 190K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 141K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORVR3 by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 99K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORVR3 by 3.34% over the last quarter.

EWZS - iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 81K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 34.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORVR3 by 24.26% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORVR3 by 5.79% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

