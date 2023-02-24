Orix weighs cutting contribution to JIP's Toshiba offer-Bloomberg

February 24, 2023 — 05:16 am EST

Written by Siddharth Jindal for Reuters ->

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Orix Corp 8591.T, one of the biggest members of the Japan Industrial Partners Inc-led group pursuing a takeover of Toshiba Corp 6502.T, is planning to reduce its financial contribution to the deal, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing sources.

The financial services group is seeking to acquire 200 billion yen ($1.48 billion) of common and preferred Toshiba stock, down from the original 300 billion yen, the report said. ($1 = 135.1000 yen)

