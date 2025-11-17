Markets

ORIX Subsidiary OFI·01 Completes Tender Offer For I-NET Corp; Delisting Set For March 2026

November 17, 2025 — 10:35 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OFI·01 Corporation, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, announced the successful completion of its tender offer for the common shares of I-NET Corp. The offer, which commenced on October 3, 2025, concluded on November 17, 2025.

A total of 12.91 million shares were tendered, exceeding the minimum threshold of 10,171,800 shares required for the offer to proceed. As a result, OFI·01 will purchase all tendered shares.

Following the successful tender offer, OFI·01 will implement a share consolidation as a squeeze-out procedure to become the sole shareholder of I-NET Corp. This will result in the delisting of I-NET shares from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, in accordance with its delisting criteria.

Once delisted, I-NET shares will no longer be tradable on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The completion of all related procedures, including the share consolidation and delisting, is expected by early March 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.