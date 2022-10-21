Orix plans to invest about $2 bln in Toshiba - Nikkei Business

Contributor
Tokyo newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Orix Corp plans to invest about 300 billion yen ($2 billion) in Toshiba, Nikkei business reported on Friday.

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Orix Corp plans to invest about 300 billion yen ($2 billion) in Toshiba, Nikkei business reported on Friday.

A consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) and including Orix and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc was granted preferred bidder status by Toshiba in a second round of bidding on Oct. 7, though the conglomerate is still open to proposals from others, people familiar with the matter have said.

($1 = 150.7200 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo newsroom Editing by Mark Potter)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters