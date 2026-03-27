Markets

ORIX Names Masataka Yamada CFO, Appoints Yoshiteru Suzuki And Shuji Irie As COOs

March 27, 2026 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ORIX Corp. (IX, 8591.T), a diversified Japanese financial services conglomerate, announced Friday a series of management changes effective April 1.

Masataka Yamada promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer Responsible for Corporate Strategy and Management Unit, from Senior Adviser Assistant to CEO.

Yoshiteru Suzuki will now take over as Chief Operating Officer, USA & Europe Business Unit remaining in position as Group President and Chief Executive Officer .

Shuji Irie will take the position as Chief Operating Officer, Infrastructure Business Unit from previously Senior Managing Executive Officer Responsible for Infrastructure Business Unit

Hidetake Takahashi will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer Responsible for Digital Innovation Unit and Corporate Strategy and Management Unit, but will remain as President and Chief Executive Officer, responsible for Digital Innovation Unit.

Satoru Matsuzaki will step down from Deputy President Executive Officer Responsible for Japan & APAC Business Unit and will take over as Deputy President Executive Officer Chief Operating Officer, Japan & APAC Business Unit.

ORIX Corp closed trading 0.27% higher at JPY 4,781 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.