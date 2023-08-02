Orix Corporation - ADR (IX) Price Target Increased by 11.45% to 98.98

The average one-year price target for Orix Corporation - ADR (NYSE:IX) has been revised to 98.98 / share. This is an increase of 11.45% from the prior estimate of 88.81 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 94.51 to a high of 106.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.70% from the latest reported closing price of 96.38 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orix Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IX is 0.15%, a decrease of 24.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.46% to 13,782K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3,423K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,559K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares, representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IX by 21.05% over the last quarter.
TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,548K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IX by 4.78% over the last quarter.
QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 654K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Wells Fargo holds 325K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IX by 1.67% over the last quarter.
Orix Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
ORIX Corporation, styled as ORIX, is a Japanese diversified financial services group headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, and Osaka, Japan.
