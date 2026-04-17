Is Orix Corp Ads (IX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Orix Corp Ads (IX). IX is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for IX is its P/B ratio of 1.06. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. IX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.99. IX's P/B has been as high as 1.11 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 0.89, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. IX has a P/S ratio of 1.68. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.21.

Finally, we should also recognize that IX has a P/CF ratio of 6.00. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. IX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.27. Over the past 52 weeks, IX's P/CF has been as high as 6.42 and as low as 4.20, with a median of 4.72.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Orix Corp Ads is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, IX sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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Orix Corp Ads (IX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.