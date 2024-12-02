Orix Completes Share Disposal Amid Minor Adjustments

Orix (IX) has released an update.

Orix Corporation has finalized the payment process for the disposal of its shares as restricted stock, with some adjustments in the number of shares and allottees due to partial forfeiture. The revised total value of shares to be disposed is approximately 475 million Yen. These changes are expected to have minimal impact on Orix’s financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

