Orion Unveils Bespoke Custom Indexing for Independent Advisors

Orion Advisor Solutions recently unveiled significant enhancements to its technology during the opening session of the firm’s flagship Ascent conference. Founder and CEO Eric Clarke addressed an audience of 1,600 advisors and revealed the firm’s new Story Paths advisor-facing technology for its Orion Custom Indexing solution. The new technology will allow advisors to easily select from one of several user paths which allows the advisor to customize portfolios or tax transition legacy assets within a handful of steps and minutes. The announcement comes as consumer demand for more personalized services has increased with assets in direct indexed SMAs ballooning to $362 billion. Orion’s Custom Indexing solution, which was launched in 2018, allows registered investment advisors to differentiate their offering with personalized, professionally managed, low-cost portfolios. Clarke stated, “While other direct indexing solutions cater almost exclusively to wirehouse advisors, we set out to build a solution with a heavy emphasis on customization that meets the needs of the independent advisor.” The new Story Paths workflow enables advisors to create truly custom portfolios at scale, whether they’re aiming to track a traditional index, replicate a factor-tilted exposure, or overlay to an existing internal or third-party separately managed account. In addition, the new technology will streamline the portfolio customization and tax transition process to a matter of minutes compared to the industry normal of multiple days.

Finsum:Orion recently unveiled new enhancements to its direct indexing technology that will allow independent advisors to create truly custom portfolios at scale within minutes.

direct indexing

custom indexing

personalized indexing

advisors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.