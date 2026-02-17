Orion Stock Falls 13% As Q4 Results Slip To Loss

(RTTNews) - Stock of Orion S.A. (OEC) is moving down about 13 percent during Tuesday morning trading after reporting a net loss of $21.1 million, or $0.38 per share, for the fourth quarter compared with a profit of $17.2 million, or $0.30 per share, in the prior year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $6.12 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 13.62 percent. The stock opened at $6.17 and has climbed as high as $7.32 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $4.34 to $16.63.

Orion reported fourth quarter net sales of $412 million, representing a 5% year over year decline due to a 4% decline in volume and a 6% decline in price.

