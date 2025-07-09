Orion to Shut Carbon Black Line, Streamlines Investments

Orion S.A. OEC has announced its plans to rationalize its carbon black production lines at three to five of its facilities in the Americas and EMEA by the end of 2025. This decision has been made to refocus its maintenance investments on higher-performing production lines.

Earlier this year, Orion entered into a long-term supply pact with Contec S.A., which would provide it with tire pyrolysis oil (“TPO”) to produce circular carbon black for tires and rubber goods. This way, Orion has established itself as the only company to have made circular carbon black from 100% TPO as a feedstock.

With an expectation of more reliable, streamlined and productive investments, the closure will discontinue Orion’s participation in underperforming assets. The transaction, paired with U.S. tariffs, the EU anti-dumping investigation and continued tire capacity investment in both regions, intends to help the company regain its market share.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted EBITDA between $270 million and $310 million. Adjusted EPS is expected to fall within the range of $1.20 to $1.70.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OEC’s 2025 earnings is at $1.33, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 24%.

Free cash flow guidance for the year is at $40 million to $70 million.

OEC stock has slumped 47.1% over the past year against the industry’s 3.4% rise.



OEC's Zacks Rank

OEC currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

