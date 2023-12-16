Orion S.A (OEC) Price Target Increased by 5.84% to 33.25

The average one-year price target for Orion S.A (NYSE:OEC) has been revised to 33.25 / share. This is an increase of 5.84% from the prior estimate of 31.42 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.77% from the latest reported closing price of 26.23 / share.

Orion S.A Declares $0.02 Dividend

On September 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on January 17, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $26.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.68%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 11.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.92 (n=176).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion S.A. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OEC is 0.37%, an increase of 25.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 60,155K shares. The put/call ratio of OEC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,285K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 6.60% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,880K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Inherent Group holds 2,747K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,214K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group holds 1,813K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Orion Engineered Carbons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orion Engineered Carbons is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.