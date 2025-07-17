Markets
Orion Receives Revised $2.75/Share Buyout Proposal From Kawa Capital

July 17, 2025 — 07:20 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Orion Properties Inc. (ONL) announced it has received a revised, unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Kawa Capital Management, Inc. to acquire all outstanding shares of Orion not already owned by Kawa for $2.75 per share in cash.

This follows an earlier $2.50 per share proposal submitted on June 20, 2025, which Orion's Board rejected on July 9.

As with the initial offer, Orion's Board will thoroughly evaluate the revised proposal with guidance from independent legal and financial advisors to determine the best course of action for the company and its shareholders.

The company stated it will not provide further updates until the Board completes its review. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

Thursday, ONL closed at $2.56, up 4.07%, and was trading after hours at $2.59, a further gain of 1.17%, on the NYSE.

