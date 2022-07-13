Orion raises outlook after Merck deal on developing prostate cancer drug

July 13 (Reuters) - Finnish drug maker Orion ORNBV.HE on Wednesday raised its full year outlook after it signed a collaboration agreement with Merck MRK.N aimed at developing a prostate cancer drug candidate.

Given the upfront payment of $290 million Orion is to receive from Merck, the Finnish company now expects sales and operating profit in 2022 to be "clearly higher" than in 2021.

