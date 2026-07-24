Orion Before Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock Now?

Orion Group Holdings ORN is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, respectively. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 5 cents increased from the year-ago profit level of 1 cent. Revenues of $216.3 million increased 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.



ORN’s earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters. The average surprise is shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Are Estimates Placed for ORN Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS has remained unchanged at 6 cents over the past 60 days. The estimate indicates a decline from the year-ago EPS of 7 cents. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $227.3 million, indicating a 10.7% year-over-year increase.



For 2026, Orion is expected to register a 10.6% increase from a year ago in revenues. Its EPS is expected to grow 60% from a year ago. Below is what to expect from the ORN stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ORN’s Growing Marine and Concrete Activity to Aid Q2 Revenues

Orion's second-quarter revenues are expected to be supported by a growing backlog and strong project execution. Management indicated that more than $200 million of additional project awards were secured after the first quarter, including a $100 million port renovation project, a $40 million dredging project and a $24 million data center project. These awards are expected to have supported a stronger second quarter and reinforce confidence in revenue growth through the remainder of 2026. The company also highlighted a healthy $24 billion pursuit pipeline, evenly distributed across 2026 and beyond, providing solid visibility into future work.

Segmental Expectations for Orion

The Marine segment (which accounted for 67.4% of first-quarter 2026 contract revenues) is expected to have benefited from rising investments in defense infrastructure, port modernization, dredging and energy-related marine projects. Management also pointed to increasing opportunities tied to U.S. Navy infrastructure programs, Coast Guard projects and domestic energy security initiatives. Meanwhile, the Concrete segment (32.6% of contract revenues) should have continued to be driven by robust data center construction, supported by hyperscaler spending, alongside growing opportunities in advanced manufacturing, transportation and cold-storage facilities. The recently expanded site civil and underground utility capabilities are also expected to support larger project wins.

Operational Discipline Expected to Aid Orion’s Profitability

Profitability in the second quarter is likely to have improved as newer Marine projects progress beyond their initial phases. Management noted that first-half project timing should normalize as execution advances, while maintaining confidence that pricing, project mix and a healthy opportunity pipeline support stable to improving margins. Continued operational discipline and larger Concrete projects are also expected to have aided margin performance.

Overall Earnings Expectations

Management reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, calling for revenues of $900-$950 million, adjusted EBITDA of $54-$58 million and adjusted EPS of 36 cents-42 cents, indicating confidence in execution despite maintaining a conservative outlook. Executives emphasized that second-quarter activity has remained strong and reiterated expectations for a more back-half-weighted year, supported by expanding backlog and continued project awards.

What the Zacks Model Says for Orion Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Orion this time around. A combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -16.67%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ORN Stock’s Price Performance

ORN stock has gained 30% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.

ORN Stock’s Price Performance (YTD)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Orion competes with Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, Granite Construction Incorporated GVA and Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD across marine infrastructure, heavy civil construction, transportation and commercial concrete markets. So far this year, Sterling has significantly outperformed the group with a 134.2% gain, reflecting investor enthusiasm for its data center and mission-critical infrastructure exposure. Granite Construction has delivered a more modest 9.8% return, while Construction Partners has declined 4.2% YTD. Orion differentiates itself through its unique combination of marine construction, defense-related waterfront infrastructure and rapidly expanding commercial concrete business, positioning it to capitalize on growing investments in ports, shipyards, data centers and industrial projects. As Orion continues to execute on its expanding backlog and robust project pipeline, its performance will increasingly be measured against these established infrastructure peers across both operational execution and shareholder returns.

ORN Stock’s Valuation Trend

ORN stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.8, as evidenced by the chart below.

ORN’s Valuation vs Industry (P/E F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At 24.8X forward 12-month earnings, ORN trades at a modest premium to the Construction-Heavy industry average of 23.59X, reflecting investor confidence in its improving execution and long-term growth opportunities. Compared with peers, ORN’s valuation sits above GVA (16.1X) but below ROAD (29.35X) and STRL (31.34X). This suggests the market assigns Orion a valuation premium over the broader industry but still values its growth prospects more conservatively than higher-growth infrastructure names such as Sterling and Construction Partners. Continued execution on its expanding backlog, marine infrastructure opportunities and commercial concrete growth could support further multiple expansion over time.

Conclusion

Orion enters its second-quarter earnings release with solid business momentum, supported by an expanding backlog, robust project awards, strengthening demand across its Marine and Concrete segments and reaffirmed full-year guidance. With disciplined execution, healthy earnings growth expectations for 2026 and continued exposure to long-term infrastructure investment themes, the company appears well positioned for sustained growth. These strengths make holding ORN stock ahead of its second-quarter earnings release a prudent strategy for long-term investors.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.