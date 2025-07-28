Markets
ONL

Orion Properties Rejects Revised $2.75/Share Cash Acquisition Proposal From Kawa Capital

July 28, 2025 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Orion Properties Inc. (ONL), a real estate company, said on Monday that it has rejected the revised acquisition proposal of $2.75 per share in cash from Kawa Capital Management submitted on July 17.

The Board has determined the revised proposal has significantly undervalued the company and is not in the best interests of Orion and its stockholders.

Reginald H. Gilyard, Non-Executive Chairman of the Orion Board, said: "The Board remains open to evaluating opportunities to enhance stockholder value and, with management, will consider any proposal that appropriately values the company and its prospects."

This rejected proposal follows an earlier $2.50 per share proposal submitted on June 20, 2025, which Orion's Board rejected on July 9.

Wells Fargo is acting as financial advisor, and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is acting as legal advisor to Orion.

ONL was up by 2% at $2.80 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ONL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.